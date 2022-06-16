Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 143 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

NYSE AVY traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.22. 12,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

