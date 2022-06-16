Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.27. 16,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average of $215.80. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.