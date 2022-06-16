Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 691 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $276,925,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after buying an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

SSNC stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.88. 169,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

