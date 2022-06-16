Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.84.

NYSE PKI traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.33. 12,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average is $170.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.93 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

