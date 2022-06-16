Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.91

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 116347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $875.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Matthews International by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

