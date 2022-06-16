Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Shares Down 10.4%

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. 152,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.32.
Maya Gold and Silver Company Profile (CVE:MYA)
Featured Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Maya Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maya Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.