MayTech Global Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $99.54. 86,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,661,753. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.