MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading 10% Higher

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 223,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 123,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.
MedX Health Company Profile (CVE:MDX)
