Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy Acquires 20,938 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MACK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,532. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.69. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.