Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy Acquires 20,938 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MACK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,532. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.69. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
