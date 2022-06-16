Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.45

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.45 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 17.05 ($0.21). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 107,439 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.36. The company has a market cap of £26.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.