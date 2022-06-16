Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.76

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $7.97. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,919 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

