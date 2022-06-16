Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.95 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13). 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 131,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.57.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

