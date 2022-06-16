Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.95 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13). 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 131,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.13).
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.57.
Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)
