MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE MNSO opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

