Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,503,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,892,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,483,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,311,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOA opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

