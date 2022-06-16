MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $420.38.

MDB stock traded down $17.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.38. 38,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.35. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

