Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of MVVYF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 35,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,564. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Moovly Media
