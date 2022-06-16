Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MVVYF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 35,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,564. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

About Moovly Media (Get Rating)

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.