Morgan Stanley Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $21.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $346,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.