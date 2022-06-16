Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Up 4.9%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). 18,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 896,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.73 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £15.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,385 self-employed agents.

