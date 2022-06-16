Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,576 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

