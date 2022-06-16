Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.31. 111,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,648. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

