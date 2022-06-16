N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 3.6%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 70,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 807,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

