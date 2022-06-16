National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NFG stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,615 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

