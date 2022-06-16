Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NTZ opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

