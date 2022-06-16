nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

