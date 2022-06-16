Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in May

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,364.0 days.

Shares of Nearmap stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Nearmap has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Nearmap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

