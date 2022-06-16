Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in May

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,364.0 days.
Shares of Nearmap stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Nearmap has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.74.
Nearmap Company Profile (Get Rating)
