Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading Down 3.5%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €57.36 ($59.75) and last traded at €57.46 ($59.85). 100,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.56 ($62.04).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.50 ($81.77) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($86.46) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €71.24 and a 200 day moving average of €82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

