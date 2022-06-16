Neo (NEO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.45 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $8.82 or 0.00043312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $622.18 million and approximately $79.45 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

