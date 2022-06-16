Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004779 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $783.37 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 125.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.43 or 0.59516194 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00441466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00087508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 805,864,128 coins and its circulating supply is 805,863,524 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

