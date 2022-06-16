New BitShares Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.82 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $1.82 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, New BitShares has traded down 29% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,164.02 or 0.59569038 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00439755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00085709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012711 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.