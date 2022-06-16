New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 291,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,368,762 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.