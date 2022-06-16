New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 131,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

About New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

