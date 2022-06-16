NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.38

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.38 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.06). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 88.10 ($1.07), with a volume of 602,043 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £271.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($24,305.13).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.