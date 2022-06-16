NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in May

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 375.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXDCF remained flat at $$7.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. NEXTDC has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal interconnection solutions; cloud center ecosystems; and data center asset management services.

