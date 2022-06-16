NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lessened by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.97. 235,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,603,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

