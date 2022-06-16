NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 351,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,825. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.