Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.05

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 352029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nidec (NJDCY)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.