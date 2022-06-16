Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.05

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 352029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

