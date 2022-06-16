Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 851,935 shares.The stock last traded at $3.61 and had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 69.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

