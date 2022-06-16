Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 851,935 shares.The stock last traded at $3.61 and had previously closed at $3.58.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.