Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,527,234 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 817,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 305,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

