NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Sells $28,331.27 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NovoCure stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,732. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after purchasing an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.