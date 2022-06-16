NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.24

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 23626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Separately, Citigroup cut NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.31.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

