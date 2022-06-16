NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 423,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNA shares. Cowen lowered NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 30,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,227. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.59.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

