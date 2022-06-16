Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Short Interest Update

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 8.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

