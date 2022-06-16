Oddz Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $488,030.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,219.39 or 0.59686375 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00084224 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.