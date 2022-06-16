Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Up 1.6%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.10 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($1.97). 4,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 110,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.94).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.35. The company has a market capitalization of £156.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,141 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £5,088.42 ($6,176.02). Also, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,100 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960 ($6,020.15). Insiders acquired 8,379 shares of company stock worth $1,353,336 in the last ninety days.

