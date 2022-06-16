Oikos Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $365,615.67 and approximately $27,980.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.45 or 0.58821977 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00431882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00084500 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

