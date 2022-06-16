Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,278. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.