Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,278. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.