OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OMVKY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($50.52) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OMVKY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.781 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

