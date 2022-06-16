OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OCFT has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OCFT remained flat at $$1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,117. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $526.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

