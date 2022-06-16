Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.37

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 65619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 70.24%. The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

