OpenOcean (OOE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $912,763.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 125.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.43 or 0.59516194 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00441466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00087508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012747 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

